WATCH: Louisville Church Offers Sanctuary to Rioters, Kicks Out All the White People

Riots erupted in Louisville, Kentucky for a second day following the announcement that no officers would be charged in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who died in March after her boyfriend opened fire on police officers who knocked and announced their entry before executing a search warrant at Taylor's apartment.

After rioters set fires and two police officers were shot on Wednesday night, a 9 p.m. curfew was strictly enforced in Louisville on Thursday. Black Lives Matter rioters smashed the windows of businesses on Thursday and threw a flare inside the city library. A short time later, the curfew was strictly enforced with those refusing to leave being arrested and taken to jail.

The roaming mob found refuge at a church that opened its doors to demonstrators in an attempt to deem the riot a religious gathering and circumvent the curfew. Only minutes later organizers were threatening to beat up all the white people who didn't leave immediately.

A Church in Louisville opened its grounds to protesters to help them avoid arrest during the curfew.



Townhall's Julio Rosas was on the ground covering events on Wednesday. Julio reported on much of the violence that he observed and events leading up to the moment when a suspect opened fire, shooting two Lousiville police officers. Both officers were reported in stable condition and the suspect is in police custody.