Violence

WATCH: Louisville Church Offers Sanctuary to Rioters, Kicks Out All the White People

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 10:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Louisville Church Offers Sanctuary to Rioters, Kicks Out All the White People

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

WARNING: Graphic Language

Riots erupted in Louisville, Kentucky for a second day following the announcement that no officers would be charged in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who died in March after her boyfriend opened fire on police officers who knocked and announced their entry before executing a search warrant at Taylor's apartment.

After rioters set fires and two police officers were shot on Wednesday night, a 9 p.m. curfew was strictly enforced in Louisville on Thursday. Black Lives Matter rioters smashed the windows of businesses on Thursday and threw a flare inside the city library. A short time later, the curfew was strictly enforced with those refusing to leave being arrested and taken to jail.

The roaming mob found refuge at a church that opened its doors to demonstrators in an attempt to deem the riot a religious gathering and circumvent the curfew. Only minutes later organizers were threatening to beat up all the white people who didn't leave immediately.

WARNING: Graphic Language 

Townhall's Julio Rosas was on the ground covering events on Wednesday. Julio reported on much of the violence that he observed and events leading up to the moment when a suspect opened fire, shooting two Lousiville police officers. Both officers were reported in stable condition and the suspect is in police custody. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graham Calls New Revelations 'Most Stunning and Damning' to Date
Bronson Stocking

Supercut: Media Hypocrisy Over SCOTUS Vacancy in 2016
Bronson Stocking
President Trump Rolls Out 'America First' Healthcare Plan Aimed at Protecting Preexisting Conditions
Reagan McCarthy

VIP Gold Live Chat: Kurt Schlichter, Larry O'Connor & Chris Stigall - LIVE NOW
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Cuomo Says He Won't Accept the FDA's Approval of a Coronavirus Vaccine
Bronson Stocking
Bipartisan Group Urges Trump Administration to Take in More Refugees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
VIP
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular