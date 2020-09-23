Two Police Officers Shot in Louisville After Cops Cleared in Breonna Taylor Shooting

Two Louisville police officers have been shot after demonstrators clashed with police throughout the day following Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement that no officers would be charged over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March. Louisville Police announced at a press conference that the two officers are in stable condition and one suspect is now in custody.

Townhall's Julio Rosas is on the ground in Louisville covering the developments in real-time.

Louisville Police Chief just told reporters the two officers who were shot are stable and are receiving treatment. They have a suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/FYBqhvjzSd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

"The crowd was marching in the street towards police," Julio said. "Police fired flashbangs over the crowd. A few seconds later, I heard multiple gunshots and people started to scatter. Police then rushed in to clear the area."

Seconds before I recorded this, I heard what sounded like gunshots. I’m now being told an officer was shot. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

Police and the National Guard formed a perimeter around the hospital where the two officers were taken. After two sheriff's deputies were shot in Los Angeles, BLM activists blocked the emergency room entrance to the hospital and wished death upon the two injured deputies inside.

Police and National Guard are out protecting the hospital where the two officers who were shot are being treated. pic.twitter.com/gAgi0zd2oh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

WARNING: Strong Language

Julio filmed a man earlier in the day threatening police officers, "All y’all get ready to f****** die!"

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

A large crowd roamed the streets of Louisville, setting fires and breaking windows after the attorney general's announcement that three police officers were cleared of charges in Breonna Taylor's death on March 13th.

A large crowd has moved away from the Hall of Justice and fires are being set along the way. pic.twitter.com/mVKos4m8cl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

Taylor was caught up in a police narcotics investigation of her boyfriend. After officers obtained a warrant to search Taylor's apartment, knocked, and announced their entry, Taylor's boyfriend opened fire at officers and Taylor died in the ensuing gunfight.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.