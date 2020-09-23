COPS

Two Police Officers Shot in Louisville After Cops Cleared in Breonna Taylor Shooting

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Two Louisville police officers have been shot after demonstrators clashed with police throughout the day following Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement that no officers would be charged over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March. Louisville Police announced at a press conference that the two officers are in stable condition and one suspect is now in custody. 

Townhall's Julio Rosas is on the ground in Louisville covering the developments in real-time. 

"The crowd was marching in the street towards police," Julio said. "Police fired flashbangs over the crowd. A few seconds later, I heard multiple gunshots and people started to scatter. Police then rushed in to clear the area."

Police and the National Guard formed a perimeter around the hospital where the two officers were taken. After two sheriff's deputies were shot in Los Angeles, BLM activists blocked the emergency room entrance to the hospital and wished death upon the two injured deputies inside. 

WARNING: Strong Language 

Julio filmed a man earlier in the day threatening police officers, "All y’all get ready to f****** die!"

A large crowd roamed the streets of Louisville, setting fires and breaking windows after the attorney general's announcement that three police officers were cleared of charges in Breonna Taylor's death on March 13th.

Taylor was caught up in a police narcotics investigation of her boyfriend. After officers obtained a warrant to search Taylor's apartment, knocked, and announced their entry, Taylor's boyfriend opened fire at officers and Taylor died in the ensuing gunfight.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

