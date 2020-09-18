MSNBC Not Buying Joe Biden's Scranton v. Park Avenue Malarkey

At CNN's fake town hall event for Joe Biden on Thursday, the Democratic nominee told a crowd in Scranton, Pennsylvania that he sees the presidential race "as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue." While the election is certainly between elites living on Park Avenue versus everyday Americans living in places like Scranton, Biden is firmly on the side of Park Avenue plutocrats.

For starters, Joe Biden has raked in far more money from the oligarchs on Park Avenue than President Donald Trump has. Breitbart reports that Biden has raised more than eight times the amount that President Trump has from Park Avenue donors, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Trump has received $127,000 from residents of Park Avenue whereas Biden has pulled in over $1 million.

Even the folks at MSNBC who hate President Trump took issue with Biden's framing of the election as a race between Park Avenue billionaires versus people living in Scranton. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asked her colleagues on Friday why Biden was taking a "divide and conquer" approach to the election. And, after bragging that she herself lives pretty close to Park Avenue, Ruhle asked whether or not Joe Biden even wanted her vote.

Scranton supports Trump



Park Avenue supports Bidenpic.twitter.com/17IsVW9z4E — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 18, 2020

Don't let them fool you. The Democratic Party has long been the party of the elites, globalists, Wall Street, Hollywood, and the media, but they try to hide that fact from the American people. That's why The New York Times reports on Biden's earth-shattering haul from Wall Street under the headline, "The Wallets of Wall Street Are With Joe Biden, if Not the Hearts."

Americans in Scranton and other places outside Park Avenue and Hollywood care about bringing jobs back to America, reopening the economy, getting their kids back to school, upholding law and order, ending illegal immigration, cracking down on the opioid epidemic, and keeping the socialists and Marxists as far away from the reins of government as possible.