Top Union Boss Has an Epic Meltdown

Top union boss Randi Weingarten, the woman who advocated to keep schools closed and forced vaccinations of children during the COVID-19 pandemic, is losing her mind over the potential end of the Department of Education.

"It's a disaster symbolically and as much as it's a disaster in reality," Weingarten said during an interview on MSNBC. "I'm really angry about this! I'm really angry!"

Weingarten's meltdown comes as President Trump plans to end the Department of Education and send education funding back to the states for management.

"American education can be the greatest in the world. It ought not to be corrupted by political ideologies, special interests, and unjust discrimination. Parents, teachers, and students alike deserve better," Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote in a letter about a "final mission" to department staff last week.

"This review of our programs is long overdue. The Department of Education is not working as intended. Since its establishment in 1980, taxpayers have entrusted the department with over $1 trillion, yet student outcomes have consistently languished. Millions of young Americans are trapped in failing schools, subjected to radical anti-American ideology, or saddled with college debt for a degree that has not provided a meaningful return on their investment. Teachers are leaving the profession in droves after just a few years—and citing red tape as one of their primary reasons," she said.

"The elimination of bureaucracy should free us, not limit us, in our pursuit of these goals. I want to invite all employees to join us in this historic final mission on behalf of all students, with the same dedication and excellence that you have brought to your careers as public servants," she continued. "This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students. I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will all be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future."