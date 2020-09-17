Border Patrol Arrests Illegal Alien Sex Offender Who Illegally Entered the US

Border Patrol agents observed a man illegally crossing the US-Mexico border on Monday. Further investigation revealed the illegal alien was previously convicted of sexual abuse in Iowa.
Agents working near downtown Calexico, a border town in California, observed the man illegally entering the US around 3:15 p.m. local time. The man was placed under arrest and taken to the El Centro Station for further processing.
Records checks showed the man was a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico with a prior conviction on January 30, 2012, for third-degree sexual abuse in Iowa City, Iowa. The man received a sentence of 10 years confinement but paroled after serving just 24 months in prison. An immigration judge ordered the man to be removed from the United States in Oct. 2015. He was criminally processed for 8 USC 1326 Reentry of Removed Aliens.
According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), El Centro Sector agents have arrested and removed 46 individuals who illegally entered the US during fiscal year 2020 who were either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.
#ALERT ??An illegal alien previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for Sexual Abuse is now in #USBP custody on felony charges.— USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) September 16, 2020
This is the 46th sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector in FY20 thus far. That’s 46 reasons why border security matters.
Over Labor Day weekend, El Centro agents arrested an illegal alien from Mexico convicted in Santa Clara County, California, of having sexual intercourse with a minor.
In March, just five months into the fiscal year, CBP announced that Border Patrol agents nationwide had already arrested 16,427 individuals with criminal convictions or wanted by law enforcement.
On a typical day in 2019, CBP agents made an average of 2,354 apprehensions between U.S. ports of entry and 23 arrests of wanted criminals.