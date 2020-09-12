Iran Executes Champion Wrestler Despite Pleas From Trump, International Community

Despite pleas from President Trump and a chorus of celebrities, athletes, and several prominent Iranian-Americans on Iran not to carry out the death sentence against 27-year-old champion wrestler Navid Afkari, the Islamic regime executed Afkari on Saturday.

President Trump had asked the government of Iran to spare the life of the champion wrestler who was sentenced to death, twice, by Iranian courts for the crime of protesting the country's worsening economic situation and inflation.