Here's the Shockingly Small Number of People Who Died From Only the Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website disclosed the shockingly small number of people who died from only the Wuhan coronavirus, with no other cause of death mentioned. Hold on to your hat because here it is: out of the 161,392 deaths in the CDC data, just six percent, about 9,700 deaths, were attributed to the coronavirus alone. According to the CDC, the other 94 percent had an average of 2.6 additional conditions or causes of deaths, such as heart disease, diabetes, and sepsis.

Instead of protecting the vulnerable – the elderly in nursing homes and those with comorbidities – health "experts" recommended locking everyone up and prescribing for Americans a wide range of ailments such as depression, suicide, missed early cancer screenings, unemployment, substance abuse, and poverty.

Something is driving the liberal media's morbid obsession with the U.S. death toll. The media is doing everything it can to blame the virus on President Trump, a virus that originated in China and is killing people all over the world. It's been widely known for months that people with comorbidities and the elderly are at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, so why is the media clamoring for prolonged shutdowns and keeping schools closed? Is it because they see a connection between prolonged shutdowns, a weakened economy and the Democrats' electoral chances in November?

Everyone with eyes should see how the Democrats and the media have weaponized the coronavirus against the president. Nothing made this more clear when the media and "public health experts" green lighting left-wing protests over the past few months. They know the virus poses little risk to young people healthy enough to go out and loot, tear down statues and vandalize property.