Kelley Paul Recounts Harrowing Mob Attack Against Her and the Senator

Kelley Paul and her husband, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), were attacked by a mob of leftists Thursday night as the couple departed from the South Lawn of the White House where President Trump spoke on day four of the Republican National Convention. Police were finally able to form a protective barrier around the couple, blunting the violence directed toward the senator and his wife. In the Washington Examiner, Kelley wrote about her terrifying experience and faulted the media for downplaying and dismissing violence committed over the past few months.

"Thursday night felt like being in a terrifying dystopian novel," Kelley Paul wrote. "The mob swarmed me and my husband, Sen. Rand Paul, in a tight circle, screaming expletives, threats, and shouting."

Kelley believes the only thing that saved her and the senator from the angry mob were two police officers the couple approached at the first sign of trouble. But even then, Kelley notes, she and her husband were far outnumbered.

"Mobs are terrifying," Kelley wrote. "They looked at us with no humanity — just a vicious and righteous zeal. After that, I just kept my eyes down and prayed. All I could think of was the driver who was pulled from his car, viciously kicked in the head and left lying in his own blood in Portland, Oregon, last week."

The violent mob surrounded the couple and demanded them to say the name of Breonna Taylor.

"At first, I attempted to meet the eyes of one of the protesters and tried to explain that Rand authored the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, but it seemed to just infuriate them more, as they called me a 'bitch' and 'racist wh---' alongside an endless torrent of 'f--- yous,'" Kelley wrote.

Kelley noted that the video showing the couple being surrounded by police officers, who used bikes to form a protective barricade, occurred only after additional police officers arrived on scene.

"Before that, we were pinned in the center of a swirling maelstrom of hatred and threats," Kelley described. "Those in the media and in government who have downplayed the last three months of burning, shootings, murder, looting, and destruction have fomented this horrific violence."

Kelley wrote that several of the couple's friends were also attacked Thursday night as they made their way back to their hotels.

Thursday night was not the first time Sen. Paul has been on the receiving end of leftist violence. The Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Rep. Steve Scalie (R-LA) also shot at Sen. Paul. Before then, an attack by a crazed leftist left the senator with six broken ribs and a damaged lung.

Sen. Paul told Fox and Friends on Friday morning that he credits the police with saving the couple's lives.

"Had we not gotten to the police, I truly believe that the police saved our lives and we would not be here today or we would be in a hospital today if the police had not been there," Paul said.

Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday night, President Trump said the four police officers that formed a protective barrier around the couple and protected the U.S. senator would be invited to the White House and honored with a medal for their heroic actions.