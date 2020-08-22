Twitter

Alyssa Milano's Twitter Thread About the Democratic Party Got Off to a Bad Start

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Alyssa Milano's Twitter Thread About the Democratic Party Got Off to a Bad Start

Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

In a tweet, actress Rose McGowan asked what the Democratic Party has ever done to help people. The question must have bothered fellow actress Allysa Milano, who then felt the need to post a lengthy Twitter thread in response to McGowan's question. Milano went for length, not quality in her response. 

Here's McGowan's original question. 

(Warning: Strong Language

And here is the beginning of Milano's very long response, in which the liberal actress attempts to list various ways the Democratic Party has helped people. Remember, the Democratic Party defended slavery, the confederacy, and segregation. Indeed, the first example Milano cites in her list of Democrats "helping people" is former Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, a virulent racist. 

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced in June that Princeton was dropping Wilson's name from the university's school of public policy and residential college due to the fact that Wilson was a racist. Wilson segregated the federal workforce, held a private screening in the White House of "Birth of a Nation" -- a movie that glorifies the Klan -- and blocked a proposal to include racial equality among the founding principals of Wilson's failed League of Nations. 

Wilson was a progressive leader in the vein of Franklin Roosevelt. FDR nominated the ironically-named Klansman Hugo Black to the Supreme Court, refused Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis, and threw Japanese Americans into internment camps. Naturally, Milano also cites FDR in her Twitter thread. 

The actress goes on to cite other examples of Democrats "helping people," but the subsequent examples Milano lists are no better than her first. And to avoid being enlightened on any of her various misconceptions, Milano restricted the people allowed to respond to her thread to only the accounts she follows on Twitter. Milano and her ignorance remain safe inside her liberal bubble.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Durham Questioned Brennan for 8 Hours. Here's What We Know.
Bronson Stocking
In Just 72 Hours, Joe Biden Might Have Paved the Way for the Democratic Party to be Totally Screwed in 2020
Matt Vespa

NYPD Officer Says the Left's Anti-Cop Narrative Has Destroyed Morale
Bronson Stocking
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Illegal Aliens Found Using Social Security Numbers Belonging to Dead Americans
VIP
Bronson Stocking
Did You Notice What's Misleading in the Headline Peddling COVID Panic Porn About Miami Schools?
Matt Vespa
Tennessee's Governor Has Quite the Punishment for Left-wing Rioters That Will Definitely Bring Lawsuits
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular