Alyssa Milano's Twitter Thread About the Democratic Party Got Off to a Bad Start

In a tweet, actress Rose McGowan asked what the Democratic Party has ever done to help people. The question must have bothered fellow actress Allysa Milano, who then felt the need to post a lengthy Twitter thread in response to McGowan's question. Milano went for length, not quality in her response.

Here's McGowan's original question.

(Warning: Strong Language)

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

And here is the beginning of Milano's very long response, in which the liberal actress attempts to list various ways the Democratic Party has helped people. Remember, the Democratic Party defended slavery, the confederacy, and segregation. Indeed, the first example Milano cites in her list of Democrats "helping people" is former Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, a virulent racist.

A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.



Let’s start here: 1920

19TH AMENDMENT: WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE

Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/EK60QJm2ia — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1933-1939 The New Deal. Franklin Roosevelt (D) instituted a series of economic & employment programs which got us out of the Great Depression. The New Deal included the Social Security Act, ensuring Americans could retire w/ dignity & peace of mind. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced in June that Princeton was dropping Wilson's name from the university's school of public policy and residential college due to the fact that Wilson was a racist. Wilson segregated the federal workforce, held a private screening in the White House of "Birth of a Nation" -- a movie that glorifies the Klan -- and blocked a proposal to include racial equality among the founding principals of Wilson's failed League of Nations.

Wilson was a progressive leader in the vein of Franklin Roosevelt. FDR nominated the ironically-named Klansman Hugo Black to the Supreme Court, refused Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis, and threw Japanese Americans into internment camps. Naturally, Milano also cites FDR in her Twitter thread.

The actress goes on to cite other examples of Democrats "helping people," but the subsequent examples Milano lists are no better than her first. And to avoid being enlightened on any of her various misconceptions, Milano restricted the people allowed to respond to her thread to only the accounts she follows on Twitter. Milano and her ignorance remain safe inside her liberal bubble.