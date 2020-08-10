Americans are giving up their citizenship at record levels, according to new research published on Sunday. And with Joe Biden ahead in the polls, why wouldn't they?

Bambridge Accountants New York, a firm specializing is ex-pat taxes, says more Americans are renouncing their citizenship than ever before. Some 2,072 Americans gave up their citizenship in 2019, but in the first six months of 2020 alone, nearly three times that number -- a little over 5,800 -- renounced their U.S. citizenship. The record number represents a 1,210 percent increase over the prior six months when only 444 cases were recorded.