ICE Nabs Dozens of Accused Child Predators in Central California Operation

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) helped catch 34 accused child sex predators in a sting operation dubbed COVID Chatdown. The men were arrested in Fresno, California after soliciting sex acts from undercover law enforcement operatives who the suspects believed to be 12 and 13-year-old children. No real minors were involved in the operation.

The online operation ran in Fresno from Jul. 20 to Aug. 2 and involved over 190 online contacts with individuals who continued to chat even after learning they were messaging minors. A significant number of the perpetrators also sent sexually explicit images to the undercover operatives. When subjects inquired about sex acts, the undercover operatives provided the men with an address to meet up.