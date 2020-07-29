Seattle Police Union Leader Responds to Mayor's Conspiracy Theory About Martial Law

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had a conspiracy theory regarding President Trump to promote, so she went on CNN, naturally. Durkan thinks President Trump is sending federal agents to Democratic-run cities as "a dry run for martial law." Responding to the mayor's nonsense, Seattle Police Officers Guild President Michael Solan told Fox News's "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that the mayor's refusal to accept help from federal law enforcement agencies is "unconscionable" and that the only "dry run for Seattle was the CHAZ/CHOP experience where multiple people were shot and killed."

Nearly 60 Seattle police officers were injured during violent riots over the weekend. Rioters destroyed a Starbucks, attacked a police precinct, and set fire to a juvenile detention facility. The mayor clearly doesn't care about law and order. Her response to the lawless CHAZ/CHOP encampment that plagued her residents for weeks was to warmly describe the commune as the "summer of love." But tell that to the two people shot and killed there.

The mayor accused President Trump of using federal law enforcement agencies as a political tool. "I hate to say it, but I really believe that we are seeing the dry run for martial law. This is a president that is using law enforcement and federal forces for political purposes and that should be chilling to every American," the mayor said.

In Portland, President Trump is using federal law enforcement agencies to protect a federal courthouse that leftists are hellbent on burning down. They've been attacking it on a nightly basis. Scores of officers are being attacked and injured by leftists all across the country. The agents in Seattle similarly arrived to protect federal property and as a response to the creation of Seattle's so-called autonomous protest zone.

"Now I ask for support from any local, state, or federal law enforcement entity to help us in Seattle because we almost lost the ability to have less-lethal tools that are effective in holding a riotous mob back," Solan said.

"If we lost that tool, we would have lost a precinct over this past weekend and the evidence is 60 cops were hurt by improvised explosive devices projectiles, wood, frozen water bottles, metal, so to deny any type of assistance from any law enforcement entity to me is unconscionable, and I have yet to hear one elected official show concern for the officers that were hurt this past weekend."

Solan warned that problems in Seattle could metastasize to other major urban areas in the country, and he asked Americans to go to stopdefunding.com to help "push back against this far-left progressive ideology that has everybody hostage by its unreasonable activism."

