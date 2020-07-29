Rand Paul

Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 8:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Source: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via A

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX) has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. The Texas congressman is asymptomatic. 

"I can't help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, I might have put some germs, some virus, onto the mask and breathed it in," said Gohmert in a video statement he shared on Twitter. 

Rep. Gohmert said he has been wearing a face mask more frequently in the past week or two than in the previous four months. 

"I don't have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of COVID-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus," Gohmert said in the tweet.

Gohmert has been tested regularly for the Wuhan coronavirus and learned about his positive results after taking a test at the White House on Wednesday morning. Gohmert says he plans to self-quarantine and, after speaking to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), believes he will be pretty well-immune to the virus after a period of 10 days. 

Upon learning of the congressman's positive results, the mainstream media gleefully referenced Gohmert's resistance to universal masking. But, of course, when people who support mask-wearing test positive for the coronavirus the media never points it out. 

Back in March, Sen. Rand Paul also tested positive for the virus. Paul is so far the only senator to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Paul was also asymptomatic and, after retesting negative for the disease, began volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in his community requiring medical assistance, including for the coronavirus. Dr. Paul graduate from Duke University School of Medicine. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
COVID-19 Could Cause Long-Term Heart Damage
Alex Corey

Uh Oh: Sheriff Refuses to Respond to Library's 911 Calls
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Dems Unglued After Jordan Grills Big Tech for Censoring Conservatives
Bronson Stocking

Seriously, Lady: PA Dem Who AG Barr Laughed at During Clown Show Hearing Took a Racial Swipe at Him
Matt Vespa
President Trump Thanks Oscar Winner for the Endorsement
Cortney O'Brien
USDA Has Possible Explanation for Those Mysterious Seeds from China People Are Receiving in Mail
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular