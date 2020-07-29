Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX) has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. The Texas congressman is asymptomatic.

"I can't help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, I might have put some germs, some virus, onto the mask and breathed it in," said Gohmert in a video statement he shared on Twitter.

Rep. Gohmert said he has been wearing a face mask more frequently in the past week or two than in the previous four months.

"I don't have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of COVID-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus," Gohmert said in the tweet.

Gohmert has been tested regularly for the Wuhan coronavirus and learned about his positive results after taking a test at the White House on Wednesday morning. Gohmert says he plans to self-quarantine and, after speaking to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), believes he will be pretty well-immune to the virus after a period of 10 days.

Upon learning of the congressman's positive results, the mainstream media gleefully referenced Gohmert's resistance to universal masking. But, of course, when people who support mask-wearing test positive for the coronavirus the media never points it out.

Back in March, Sen. Rand Paul also tested positive for the virus. Paul is so far the only senator to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Paul was also asymptomatic and, after retesting negative for the disease, began volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in his community requiring medical assistance, including for the coronavirus. Dr. Paul graduate from Duke University School of Medicine.