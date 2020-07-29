Border Patrol Agent Saves a Drowning Father and Daughter From the Rio Grande River

It wasn't the first time a Border Patrol agent rescued an illegal alien from the Rio Grande River, and it won't be the last.

Border Patrol agents in the Big Bend Sector patrol over 500 miles along the southwest border, extending from Sierra Blanca, Texas in the west to Sanderson, Texas in the east. The sector encompasses part of the Rio Grande River separating the United States and Mexico. On Saturday, an agent assigned to the Presidio Station rescued a drowning woman from the river not far from the Fort Leaton State Historic Site. The Presidio Station itself is responsible for around 1,100 square miles of area, including almost 114 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.