Wuhan Coronavirus Death Rate Drops for Twelfth Straight Week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the 12th straight week of a declining coronavirus death rate in the U.S.

"Based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 8.1% during week 27 to 6.4% during week 28, representing the twelfth week of a declining percentage of deaths due to PIC," the CDC website states.

The CDC says the numbers "will likely change as more death certificates are processed, particularly for recent weeks," but a 12-week decline is a well-established trend that just so happens to coincide with states reopening their economies.

For the week ending Apr. 18, there were 16,395 deaths involving COVID-19 as reported by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). That number has dropped for 12 straight weeks, down to 1,099 deaths reported by NCHS for the week ending Jul. 11. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, pneumonia, and influenza has similarly fallen, from 21,060 for the week ending Apr. 18 to 2,174 for the week ending Jul. 11.

To get some perspective, while just over a 1,000 coronavirus deaths were reported for the week ending Jul. 11, there were 24,723 deaths from all causes in the U.S. For the week ending Jul. 4, the NCHS reported 2,462 coronavirus deaths out of 42,219 deaths from all causes.

As more positive cases of COVID-19 are identified, public health experts have pointed to better treatment options and the fact that more younger people are now testing positive for the virus. Younger people are less likely to die from the coronavirus than older people. Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) has also discontinued his murderous policy of sending COVID-19 infected elderly patients into nursing homes filled with vulnerable seniors, so every little bit helps.