WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Says Her Dog Will Vote for Biden

While talking on Thursday to a coalition of leftwing activists who are hellbent on making Joe Biden president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced that her dog Bailey "is definitely going to vote in November," and Warren said Bailey is "voting Democrat all the way."

"Bailey for Biden!" Warren cheered.

Bailey is just the type of low-information voter the Democrats depend on. For the record, Warren never said she was joking. Let's hope Warren is less serious about her dog being a registered Democrat than she was about herself being an American Indian.

It'd all be less scary if Democrats weren't currently doing everything they can to make voter fraud easier this year, as part of their all-out effort to unseat Trump in November. Warren herself was pushing efforts earlier this year to help states expand vote-by-mail programs.

And voting pets are no laughing matter. Take Georgia for example. Activists there are currently working hard to fill up the state's voter rolls. Earlier this month, an Atlanta couple was surprised to find a voter registration application for their dead cat in the mail.

With Democrats demanding vote-by-mail this November, it's not hard to imagine leftists cheating, especially a reprobate like Elizabeth Warren. She's crazy and will do anything to stop Trump.