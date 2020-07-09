Black Man Found Hanging in Southern California Committed Suicide, Investigation Finds

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, a national monologue began on the subject of racism in the United States. It wasn't a dialogue because the mob was busy canceling anybody who disagreed with the assertion that America is a deeply racist country. We don't even know if racism had anything to do with George Floyd's death, but the Left was soon searching for cases all over the country to bolster the claim. One of those cases was Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man found hanging last month in Palmdale, California. An investigation into Fuller's death has now concluded that the victim committed suicide.

Following an investigation involving the FBI and the California Department of Justice, Robert Fuller's death has been ruled a suicide, Los Angeles County sherriff's officials announced on Thursday. Sheriff's Cmdr. Chris Marks said Fuller struggled with mental health issues. In Feb. 2019, Fuller was self-admitted to a California hospital, complaining of "hearing voices" and "telling himself to kill himself." Marks said Fuller was also treated in November "for suicidal ideation and depression" and "disclosed that he had a plan to kill himself."

Investigators also learned that Fuller had purchased a rope consistent with the one used in the hanging and that the rope had been tied directly to tree branches, "indicating that the victim was not hoisted into that position," said Marks. The county coroner's office officially ruled the case a suicide in a final report issued Thursday.

The conclusion bursts the fantasies of many on the Left who thought the Klan had teleported to the year 2020 to hang a black man in Palmdale.

"During such a heightened time with the Black Lives Matter movement and the city’s quickness to call his death a suicide before any investigation, there is reason to believe that Robert’s death was a lynching," reads a petition on Change.org that has over 500,000 signatures. "Palmdale and the Antelope Valley as a whole have a history of racism and negligence. This is the same town where 8 year old Gabriel Fernandez was murdered. The city’s law enforcement and social workers failed to intervene to save his life."

Gabriel Fernandez was a Hispanic boy who was abused, tortured, and ultimately killed by his Hispanic mother and her Hispanic boyfriend because they believed the young boy became gay after living with an uncle and his same-sex lover. Not exactly sure how that case makes Robert Fuller's death likely to be a lynching carried out by white folks in Palmdale, but it was nevertheless the Left's working theory.

"We demand the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station and the City of Palmdale to conduct a full, thorough investigation into Robert’s death. We demand security footage in Poncitlán Square to be presented and audio of the call placed when his body was found. We demand justice to be served for Robert and his loved ones," the petition concludes.

Well, it sounds like it was.