Newsom Re-Closing Bars in Seven California Counties, Recommends for Eight Others

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars and nightclubs in seven counties to close back down over renewed concern over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. The order comes just weeks after Black Lives Matter protests and other large gatherings took place throughout the state following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Los Angeles Times reported the surge in coronavirus cases is being fueled by young people.

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger," Newsom said in a statement. "That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases."

The state-ordered closures mark a continued shift in policy, previously aimed at allowing local governments to determine the best course of action in reopening their economies, Fox News reported. Earlier this month, the governor ordered all Californians to wear face masks in public and in certain high-risk situations.

Nearly 4 million have been tested for the Wuhan coronavirus in California, over 211,000 positive cases identified, and just under 6,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease. According to the state, Hispanics account for nearly 57 percent of all positive cases in the state.