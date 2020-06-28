Texas

Deadly Crash That Killed 7 Was Likely A Human Smuggling Event, Says Chief

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Deadly Crash That Killed 7 Was Likely A Human Smuggling Event, Says Chief

Source: AP Photo/Matt York

El Paso Border Patrol chief Gloria Chaves says a deadly vehicle crash that happened in downtown El Paso, Texas, on Thursday morning and killed seven was likely a human smuggling event.

According to Chaves, Border Patrol agents were responding to sensor activity near the border area in Sunland Park, New Mexico when an agent spotted a suspicious vehicle carrying numerous occupants. The agent took down the license plate number and relayed the information over her radio. 

Later, agents in El Paso encountered the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The agents activated vehicle signals in an effort to conduct a vehicle inspection. The driver ignored the agents, disregarding the speed limit and traffic signs while jeopardizing the public safety and the safety of the occupants. 

Due to the high rate of speed, Border Patrol agents discontinued their pursuit. After losing sight of the vehicle, agents stumbled upon the vehicle a short time later. The vehicle had crashed into a parked trailer on the side of the road. Emergency services were immediately requested to the scene.

The vehicle, a mid-size car, was found to have been carrying a total of 10 passengers, seven of which died in the crash. The other three suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The chief provided an update, saying three of the 10 occupants have been determined to be illegal aliens, two from Mexico and one from Guatemala. The investigation is ongoing into the other individuals. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Black New Yorkers Correct Whites That Want to Abolish the Police
Beth Baumann
After Voting to Abolish Cops, Minneapolis City Council Members Hire Private Security
Bronson Stocking

Even Bill Maher Has Had Enough of SJWs and Cancel Culture
Beth Baumann

Some Democrats Are Increasingly Worried About Karen Bass Being Joe Biden's VP Pick
Beth Baumann
Four Charged in Attempt to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House
Bronson Stocking
Cancel Culture Eyes John Wayne Airport in California
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular