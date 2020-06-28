Racism

Calls Mount to Cancel Federal Income Tax, Signed Into Law by Racist Democratic President

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 6:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Calls Mount to Cancel Federal Income Tax, Signed Into Law by Racist Democratic President

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Saturday, the president of Princeton University, Christopher Eisgruber, said the institution would be removing the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and residential college. 

"Wilson's racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time. He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice," Eisgruber said Saturday.

But critics on the right say the mere removal of the racist Democrat's name doesn't go far enough to redress the historic racism of the Wilsonian era. They are now calling for the cancelation of the federal income tax that Wilson signed into law in 1913, two years before he screened the pro-Klan film "Birth of a Nation" at the White House. 

Every time we pay federal income taxes we are reminded of the vile and grotesque racism of Woodrow Wilson. Income taxes are a slap in the face, and it's time to end Wilson's dark and ugly legacy once and for all. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NYT Finds Themselves in a Blunder Over Their Botched Russia-Taliban Story
Beth Baumann
Newsom Re-Closing Bars in Seven California Counties, Recommends for Eight Others
Bronson Stocking

WATCH: Blacks in Harlem Reveal How They Feel About the Police
Beth Baumann
Pelosi: Americans Would Probably Wear Masks If...
Beth Baumann
Why Tim Scott Believes the JUSTICE Act Failed in the Senate
Beth Baumann
Stabber in Glasgow Attack Identified As Disgruntled Asylum Seeker From Sudan
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular