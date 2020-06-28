Calls Mount to Cancel Federal Income Tax, Signed Into Law by Racist Democratic President

On Saturday, the president of Princeton University, Christopher Eisgruber, said the institution would be removing the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and residential college.

"Wilson's racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time. He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice," Eisgruber said Saturday.

But critics on the right say the mere removal of the racist Democrat's name doesn't go far enough to redress the historic racism of the Wilsonian era. They are now calling for the cancelation of the federal income tax that Wilson signed into law in 1913, two years before he screened the pro-Klan film "Birth of a Nation" at the White House.

Now that Princeton is cancelling Woodrow Wilson, can we cancel his federal income tax as well? — Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) June 28, 2020

The Federal Reserve Act turned every American into a slave. — Andrew Osborne (@AndrewDocklands) June 27, 2020

Woodrow Wilson’s name is being removed from institutions because of his racist views.



He also wrote the Federal Reserve & Federal Income Tax into law.



I propose removing those as well to FULLY heal from the pain of racism.



Lefties, do ya thang.

??????#MakeRacistsAfraidAgain — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) June 28, 2020

Woodrow Wilson established the federal income tax & Fed Reserve. Let's help end racism and abolish both of them! — Matt Zupon ???? (@MattZupon) June 28, 2020

Every time we pay federal income taxes we are reminded of the vile and grotesque racism of Woodrow Wilson. Income taxes are a slap in the face, and it's time to end Wilson's dark and ugly legacy once and for all.