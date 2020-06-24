CBP Arrests Three Iranian Nationals Who Illegally Crossed the Southern Border

Border Patrol agents arrested a family of three from Iran on Sunday.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station observed three individuals illegally crossing the border between the United States and Mexico. The three individuals were arrested and determined to be an Iranian family consisting of a mother, father, and child.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the subjects were taken to the Comstock Station and processed in accordance with CBP guidelines.

CBP said during the current fiscal year, agents in the Del Rio Sector have so far arrested individuals from 63 different countries. Throughout the entire previous fiscal year, Del Rio Sector agents arrested individuals from a total of 59 countries.

In fiscal year 2019, CBP apprehended 24 Iranian nationals, including two along coastal borders, eight at the Canadian border and 14 along the Mexican border. CBP also apprehended 2,060 aliens from the People's Republic of China during fiscal year 2019.

"Agents in Del Rio Sector encounter individuals from countries all throughout the world," said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, Jr. "The vigilance, diligence, and dedication to duty that our agents display on a daily basis is second to none. The security of our neighborhoods, communities, and our great nation is our top priority."

Under Title 42, President Trump has prohibited the introduction of certain persons and or property into the United States that may further spread the Wuhan coronavirus. People apprehended and subject to this order are not held for processing but immediately expelled to their country of last transit. According to CBP, Title 42 expulsions are tracked separately from enforcement actions, like apprehensions and inadmissibility to enter the country.