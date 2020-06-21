Macy's Says White Employee Attacked By Black Man Never Said the 'N-Word'

Warning: Graphic Content

A Macy's employee in Michigan was knocked to the ground and punched multiple times by a black man. The attacker's brother, a rapper, told the New York Post that his brother assaulted the employee because he used a racial slur. After investigating the incident, Macy's says the attack on one of their employees was "unprovoked."

"We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority," the company said. "Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy."

Here's what the rapper told the New York Post:

He said the encounter started when his brother “got the shirt, just picked it up. He didn’t have it on physically. He just put it over his body. He asked him, ‘Does this shirt look too little?’ And he politely said, ‘Yes,’ and continued back on the phone with the remark, ‘No one, just some n—r.'” “At the moment, it was surprising,” he said. “I was just like, whatever. Let me get this down (on video). Let me just let people see.” “I’m behind my brother fully, because with everything else going on, what else can we do at this point?” Quay said. “All the hate and everything is not needed because nothing works. It was spur of the moment. That was his instinct.”

The video filmed by the brother circulating on Twitter does not show the white employee using the "n-word," but the black assailant can be heard calling the white employee the "n-word" several times.

Warning: Graphic Content

This African American man beat a white employee of a Macy’s.



Security footage shows the attack was unprovoked.



Watch the video and tell me this shouldn’t be investigated as a hate crime.



pic.twitter.com/jbi6TaWeR6 — HARLAN Z. HILL ???? (@Harlan) June 20, 2020

The two brothers fled after the incident and are currently wanted by police.

Damire Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris and Damarquay Palmer, 22, of Flint Township have been identified by police as the two suspects involved that were allegedly involved in the attack on a Macy's employee in a viral video earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/z5pM8eAHal — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 21, 2020

Finally, a clear cut case of racism. They should both be charged with hate crimes.