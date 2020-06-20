Disruptive Protesters at Trump Rally Force Campaign to Cancel Outdoor Speeches

President Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. The president had planned to speak to supporters outside the BOK Center, a 19,000-seat arena, due to limited capacity inside the venue. But campaign officials said they were forced to cancel outside remarks by both President Trump and Vice President Pence due to interference from protesters.

"President Trump is rallying in Tulsa with thousands of energetic supporters, a stark contrast to the sleepy campaign being run by Joe Biden from his basement in Delaware," said Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh in a statement. "Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally. Radical protesters, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the president’s supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out."

Black Lives Matter protesters are reportedly blocking some of the gates into the Tulsa Trump rally. Police are moving them back to reopen the entrance. pic.twitter.com/WgUsgKwrsA — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 20, 2020

The media has taken a break from the coronavirus to allow leftists to tear down statues, loot businesses, vandalize buildings, beat up people on the streets, take over highways, pull people out of their cars, and set fire to buildings. None of those activities, according to our media, is any cause for concern when it comes to spreading the Wuhan coronavirus. But when President Trump holds a rally, the media rediscovers their coronavirus hysteria.

Will the media be COVID-shaming the protesters outside the rally or just the attendees?