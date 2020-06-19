Former Interim Mexican Governor Pleads Guilty in International Money-Laundering Scheme

The former interim governor of Coahuila, Mexico's third-largest state, has pleaded guilty to participating in a transnational money-laundering scheme.

Jorge Juan Torres-Lopez, 66, who was the interim governor of Coahuila in 2011, conducted transactions in the U.S. to conceal bribes he received for assigning road-building contracts in Coahuila. Torres-Lopez pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.