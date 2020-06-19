CNN Builds a Wall to Protect Atlanta Headquarters

Townhall's Julio Rosas has been covering the leftwing chaos plaguing our cities. He's currently in Atlanta, where he discovered the hypocrites at CNN have built a wall to protect their headquarters. Of course, CNN's wall sucks compared to what we want down on the border. But we should never hear that "walls don't work" or that "we need drones, sensors and AI instead." When push comes to shove, CNN doesn't even believe the garbage they air.

CNN has put up a fence outside its HQ after the building was attacked during the riots in Atlanta a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Mdabg9qmiM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 19, 2020

On May 29, one of those so-called "peaceful" protests sprang up outside CNN's Atlanta headquarters. The rioters smashed windows, threw smoke grenades, destroyed the interior and shot bb pellets at journalists inside the building.

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

And CNN should stop promoting the "defund the police" movement on its network since the news outlet relied on the Atlanta Police Department to save its headquarters.

#BREAKING video: CNN correspondent Nick Valencia reporting from a lobby at Atlanta's CNN Center (most hosts nowadays are in D.C. and NYC, so they're unaffected) that's under attack from protesters, throwing rocks, smoke grenades, firing BB rounds pic.twitter.com/a0GObuF1Nf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2020

These elites ridicule Americans for wanting police officers, law and order, and a wall to protect themselves. But these same elites hire private security and build walls to protect themselves from lawlessness and disorder.

CNN: Fake news. Real hypocrites.