CNN

CNN Builds a Wall to Protect Atlanta Headquarters

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 5:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
CNN Builds a Wall to Protect Atlanta Headquarters

Townhall's Julio Rosas has been covering the leftwing chaos plaguing our cities. He's currently in Atlanta, where he discovered the hypocrites at CNN have built a wall to protect their headquarters. Of course, CNN's wall sucks compared to what we want down on the border. But we should never hear that "walls don't work" or that "we need drones, sensors and AI instead." When push comes to shove, CNN doesn't even believe the garbage they air.

On May 29, one of those so-called "peaceful" protests sprang up outside CNN's Atlanta headquarters. The rioters smashed windows, threw smoke grenades, destroyed the interior and shot bb pellets at journalists inside the building. 

And CNN should stop promoting the "defund the police" movement on its network since the news outlet relied on the Atlanta Police Department to save its headquarters. 

These elites ridicule Americans for wanting police officers, law and order, and a wall to protect themselves. But these same elites hire private security and build walls to protect themselves from lawlessness and disorder. 

CNN: Fake news. Real hypocrites. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ben & Jerry's Demands We 'Defund' and 'Dismantle' the Police
Bronson Stocking
ICYMI: Andrew Cuomo Actually Did Something We Can All Get Behind...For Normal People, I Guess
Matt Vespa

The Head of a PA Charter Schools Group was Forced Out Over These Three Words About the George Floyd Riots
Matt Vespa
Federalist Co-Founder Torches NYC Council Speaker's Push to Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue with a History Lesson
Matt Vespa
Jim Acosta Accuses Trump of 'Exploiting' Children. Kayleigh Was Ready With a Response.
Cortney O'Brien

Botched Headline on a Police Shooting in LA Is Why the 'Enemy of the People' Line Sticks with the Media
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular