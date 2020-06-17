Atlanta Police Walk Out After District Attorney Charges Former Officer With Murder

Cops are fighting back after a district attorney charged former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan over the shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The Democratic district attorney of Fulton County, Paul Howard, gave a bewildering press conference on Wednesday in which he announced a felony murder charge against Rolfe. If convicted, Rolfe faces a possible death sentence. At the press conference, the district attorney nitpicked the officers who were attacked while mischaracterizing the violent suspect as "not a threat" and "almost jovial" in his interaction with police.

Officers have reportedly stopped answering 911 calls, turned in their keys and failed to show up to their shifts.

Text from APD officer:



“I can confirm the walk-off is real. Whole shifts have left and overnight shifts are refusing to come in” — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 18, 2020

CONFIRMED:



Source confirms Atlanta PD zones 3 & 6 (southeast area) already have 20 - 30 cops walk out



That’s HALF an entire shift



More updates to follow #RayshardBrooks #Atlanta — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) June 17, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Georgia police sources tell me only two police precincts are staffed in the entire city of Atlanta. Entire zones of officers are walking off the job. Zones 1,3,5 and 6 have left their posts. Zones walking off the job. #BlueLivesMatter — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 18, 2020

Atlanta Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a potential Biden running mate, is reportedly scrambling to replace officers who have walked away from their shifts.

County and city police surrounding Atlanta are refusing to supplement the manpower exodus unless it's a cop requiring emergency assistance.



This will soon take place nationwide. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 18, 2020

Report: Jurisdictions to the N of ATL have informed APD they will only respond to "officer down" or "major tactical incident" — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 18, 2020

Many are wondering who will police the city now. The Democratic mayor? The Democratic district attorney? Stacey Abrams? Maybe the social workers are available?

To ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: With all the Atlanta cops walking off the job, will you be patrolling neighborhoods? — Mark Gonsalves (@MarkCongressGA7) June 17, 2020

It looks like the Atlanta Police Dept may actually defund itself with police walking off the job.



Great job, Democrats!



Please don't expect the rest of us to pay to rebuild your city after it is burned down by the mob. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 17, 2020