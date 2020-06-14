WATCH: Trump Attorney Tells Stelter, 'You're Not a Journalist Brian. You're an Activist'

The senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, Jenna Ellis, poured some cold water over a CNN host who delusionally confuses what he does for a living with journalism. The conversation got heated after CNN's Brian Stelter told the Trump attorney that her children and grandchildren would be embarrassed by her comments in the future.

Ellis appeared on CNN's Reliable Sources to discuss what Stelter calls the president's "divorce from reality," as well as other fair and balanced news items typically covered by the network. Stelter argued the president's contempt for the liberal media was "aberrant" in the course of America's history. When Ellis countered that Trump was the first citizen and president able to use his own platform to cut through the fake news narrative, the fake news remark hit a little too close to home for Brian Stelter.

"You understand that like someday you're going to regret this, right?" Stelter said, as he talked over Ellis. "Someday you're going to regret this when your kids and grandkids look back at this and you use slurs and smears like fake news to hurt news outlets."

"Oh, now you’re going to the personal attacks," Ellis responded. "That’s when you know you lost the debate, Brian."

Brian continued to claim Ellis would be an embarrassment to her progeny.

“I think in 10 or 20 years if we just sit down and talk about this, you'll recognize how damaging it was," Brian said. "How damaging it was to use terms like fake news to attack journalists who are trying to do their jobs."

And that's when Ellis had to burst Brian's bubble: "You're not a journalist, Brian. You're an activist. That's the problem. You have an agenda, and your agenda is anti-Trump," Ellis said.

The sad part is Stelter actually thought he was a real journalist. Talk about a divorce from reality.