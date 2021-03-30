Here's the Narcissistic Shirt Jim Acosta Wore While Receiving His COVID Shot

CNN's Jim Acosta became a household name throughout the Trump administration. He frequently made a mockery out of the White House Press Corps, especially when he had his hard press pass revoked for pushing a White House intern. It was part of his attempt to force President Trump to answer additional questions he had.
Just when we thought Acosta couldn't be anymore Acosta-like, he proves us wrong. On Monday, he shared a photo on Twitter of him getting the first dose of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. It's become commonplace as more vaccine becomes readily available.
Just the shot in the arm I needed. The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot! pic.twitter.com/QUYCt3sZ74— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 30, 2021
What was shocking, however, was his shirt, which had one giant run-on paragraph.
In 2020, I covered the impeachment trial & a caucus night (that lasted a week) & the primaries & the covid pandemic & the economic crash & the racial justice protests & Lafayette Square & so many rallies & the death of RBG & the president's 1AM coronavirus diagnosis & a Supreme Court confirmation & an election night (that lasted a week) & things by tweet & the recounts & the presidential transition & I have a commemorative shirt to prove it.
You know you're a narcissist when... https://t.co/St3pVrNuK4 pic.twitter.com/wjmpHUu8YK— Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 30, 2021
At least conservative Twitter got a decent laugh out of it.
lmao he embraced the "dear diary" meme for his t-shirt. https://t.co/4KaWAyOMaV— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 30, 2021
embarrassing shirt. https://t.co/Kfr30YF9I5— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 30, 2021
This is the most Jim Acosta thing Jim Acosta has ever done, even more Jim Acosta than Jim Acosta making his Twitter header a picture of Jim Acosta pointing at Jim Acosta's Twitter avatar of Jim Acosta https://t.co/9VvwdD7aIV— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2021
My t-shirts are better https://t.co/aPxlNGsLmq pic.twitter.com/dleANAacWC— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 30, 2021
My goodness this t-shirt is quite the way of screaming that you're a certifiable narcissist.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 30, 2021
Jim Acosta has to be in the top ten of the most self-centered journalists and Americans period https://t.co/2lG9zVnAGr
Next shirt should say "I'm the jackass who pushed a White House intern because press briefings need to be all about me & then I can write 'dear diary' posts about my experiences & get made fun of on Twitter & think I'm the shit." https://t.co/St3pVrNuK4— Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 30, 2021
But you know what the biggest kicker is? Acosta didn't make this shirt. The White House Correspondents Association did.
It’s a White House Correspondents’ Association t shirt— Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) March 30, 2021
That's ... worse?— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 30, 2021
It can be yours for $25! https://t.co/d3wKEsZcJP— Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) March 30, 2021
And this is why most Americans hate the mainstream media.