Here's the Narcissistic Shirt Jim Acosta Wore While Receiving His COVID Shot

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 12:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

CNN's Jim Acosta became a household name throughout the Trump administration. He frequently made a mockery out of the White House Press Corps, especially when he had his hard press pass revoked for pushing a White House intern. It was part of his attempt to force President Trump to answer additional questions he had. 

Just when we thought Acosta couldn't be anymore Acosta-like, he proves us wrong. On Monday, he shared a photo on Twitter of him getting the first dose of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. It's become commonplace as more vaccine becomes readily available. 

What was shocking, however, was his shirt, which had one giant run-on paragraph.

In 2020, I covered the impeachment trial & a caucus night (that lasted a week) & the primaries & the covid pandemic & the economic crash & the racial justice protests & Lafayette Square & so many rallies & the death of RBG & the president's 1AM coronavirus diagnosis & a Supreme Court confirmation & an election night (that lasted a week) & things by tweet & the recounts & the presidential transition & I have a commemorative shirt to prove it.

At least conservative Twitter got a decent laugh out of it. 

But you know what the biggest kicker is? Acosta didn't make this shirt. The White House Correspondents Association did.

And this is why most Americans hate the mainstream media.

Most Popular