FBI Waives Background Check Requirements for Those Housing Unaccompanied Minors

The Democrats have repeatedly argued that "universal background checks" are a way of ensuring only law-abiding Americans can purchase firearms. While spewing that (very false) rhetoric out of their mouth, the Biden administration is rolling back requirements for caregivers taking in unaccompanied minors.

The Biden administration is utilizing tent camps, convention centers, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Border Patrol facilities, as well as other large facilities to house the record number of unaccompanied minors that are flocking across the border. In order to quickly staff these facilities, the FBI is no longer requiring fingerprint background checks for those being employed at these facilities, the Associated Press reported. These types of background checks are used to determine whether or not a person has had allegations of child abuse or neglect lobbed against them.

"Staff and volunteers directly caring for children at new emergency sites don’t have to undergo FBI fingerprint checks, which use criminal databases not accessible to the public and can overcome someone changing their name or using a false identity," the Associated Press reported.

Not only do these temporary housing facilities cost more to run – at $775 per child per day – but they don't provide the same services as permanent Health and Human Services (HHS) facilities. They also do not have to be licensed by state authorities, meaning they have less oversight.

HHS defended the decision, saying those who provide direct care or volunteer to work with the unaccompanied minors are required to "pass public record criminal background checks." The problem, however, is they're less comprehensive and rely solely on the employee and/or volunteer providing accurate information.

Back in 2018, the HHS inspector general warned that public record criminal background checks aren't nearly as comprehensive as the FBI fingerprint check.

“While the various background checks could identify some past criminal convictions or sexual offenses, these checks were not as extensive as the FBI fingerprint background checks,” the inspector general said at the time.

There's a real potential for child predators and sex offenders to "volunteer" their time at these facilities and there's nothing keeping them from lying about who they are or what their background is.

As of now, there are 5,495 unaccompanied minors in CBP custody, another 12,551 unaccompanied minors in HHS custody, meaning there are 18,045 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody. Last week, Border Patrol had a record 1,000 unaccompanied minors captured in one day.

While the Biden administration is focused on criminalizing legal, law-abiding gun owners, they are turning a blind eye to potentially harmful people making their way into housing facilities for unaccompanied minors. If background checks are such a noble cause, why don't Democrats want them applied across the board, especially when it comes to protecting young, vulnerable children?