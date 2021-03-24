Small Business Advocacy Group Slams Joe Biden in the Heart of Times Square

Small businesses are the backbone of America. They are the heart and soul of our nation. They are the mom-and-pop ice cream shops parents take their kids to after a baseball game or the small-town accountant who does their taxes. They are our friends, our family members, and our neighbors. It's why so many of us fight to protect them whenever government bureaucrats take a swipe at their livelihoods.

Despite the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and the number of businesses that have fallen, President Joe Biden has talked about increasing taxes. One of the other more concerning proposals the Biden administration has floated is eliminating the 20 percent standard deduction for small businesses and raising the tax rate pass-through entities pay.

That's why the Job Creators Network took out a three-week billboard in Times Square to show the impact Biden's radical policies would have on Main Street.

“Small businesses are already at the end of their rope because of the pandemic-induced shutdowns. Hiking taxes on America’s entrepreneurs would be a bad policy at any time, but should be unthinkable now. As chronicled at JobLossJoe.com, the Biden administration has already put millions of jobs at risk," JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement. "Strapping the small business community—which is typically responsible for two-thirds of all new job creation—with more tax liabilities will throttle economic opportunity further and weaken recovery prospects. To that, I say, WTF Biden?!”

"Biden wants to raise taxes on small businesses?" the billboard asks. "HELL NO! NOT ON OUR WATCH!"

"WTF?!" the other side of the billboard says, along with the website JobLossJoe.com.

On the website, the Job Creators Network keeps tabs on the number of jobs lost thanks to Biden's terrible policies thus far.

When Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, 6.5 million jobs suddenly disappeared. When he talked about raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, another 2.7 million jobs went by the wayside. When he signed an executive order barring new permits for drilling on public lands, an additional 416,000 jobs were demolished. And when the president signed an executive order canceling the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, 11,000 jobs instantly vanished.

The Job Creators Network estimates that Biden has cost the United States more than 9.6 million jobs. He hasn't even hit his first 100 days in office.