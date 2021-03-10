Trump Sounds Off on Biden's Vaccine Rollout

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a statement about the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine that is continuing to roll out under the Biden administration.

In the statement, Trump slammed President Joe Biden, saying that without the Trump administration and Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine would not have been created – and dispersed – so quickly into the pandemic.

"I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all," the statement, released from the 45 office, stated. "I hope everyone remembers!"

Under the Trump administration, Operation Warp Speed rolled back red tape and allowed the medical community to create vaccines in record-breaking time. We're one year from the start of the pandemic. We now have three different vaccines that are available for Americans: Pfizer, Moderna and now Johnson and Johnson.

The Federal Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorizations allowed clinical trials to proceed without long wait times. Once it was proven that the vaccines are effective, the FDA granted additional EUAs, which resulted in rampant production and distribution of said vaccines.

It's amazing to watch how Democrats have continually changed their minds on the vaccine. We had people, like now-Vice President Kamala Harris, say they were not confident in the vaccine based on President Trump's words alone. Suddenly the Democrats are the first ones to get the vaccine and are now the most outspoken advocates of getting shots in the arms of Americans. Ironic, right?

The Biden administration likes to tout how many Americans have received shots, as if it was a success solely based on their work. But it's not. Operation Warp Speed is 100 percent responsible for the vaccine's research, creation, and distribution. After all, the Biden administration is still on pace to hit 100 million doses of the vaccine being distributed in the first 100 days. It's the same pace that was taking place under Trump's administration.