Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Slams California Gov. Newsom's Lockdown Orders (Again)

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been outspoken about his criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) Wuhan coronavirus lockdown orders. One of the issues Rodgers has repeatedly had with Newsom is the governor failing to follow his own COVID restrictions that he implemented for the rest of the Golden State.

Rodgers, who grew up in Chico, California, has made it a personal goal to help small businesses, especially in his hometown. Back in January, the quarterback donated $500,000 to the Barstool Fund, which provides direct relief to small businesses and employees who are struggling due to the pandemic.

"I mean, they put these rules in place. They're not even following their own rules. How many people have gotten caught? 'Don't travel. Don't leave the state.' Oh, here's so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here's so-and-so at a salon. 'Don't eat out at a restaurant unless you're wearing a mask and separate.' Oh, here's a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person," he said, referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

During an interview with Zenith Watches, Rodgers snubbed Newsom again.

"I'm recently engaged, so I've been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously, that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year. There's been a lot of good," Rodgers explained.

"Been doing some work, actually in my hometown in Northern California, as well to try and help some people through a small business fund that we started. You know, we're just trying to do our part and as we ease back into the training stuff in my professional life, I just want to make sure where I'm from and the area I've called home in the past are doing okay."

"California has been hit hard by COVID and by the rules that the governor has put in place as well so it's been nice to be able to help some people out and I think we're all just waiting for a little bit of hope on the horizon," he explained.