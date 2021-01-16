Aaron Rodgers Drops a Truth Bomb About Politicians' COVID Hypocrisy

The Green Bay Packers' Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, slammed politicians who created Wuhan coronavirus restrictions yet failed to follow their own rules. He also took issue with Congress' inability to pass a second round of stimulus relief checks for Americans.

Rodgers applauded the Barstool Fund, which provides direct relief to small businesses and employees who are struggling due to the pandemic. The quarterback donated $500,000 to the fund, which has raised more than $22 million so far.

He applauded Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for getting money from the fund to recipients In a timely manner, usually between 24 and 72 hours.

"I think there was such a need. If you look around our environment today, it's not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion," Rodgers explained. "I mean, they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away, and then you know may or may not get to $2,000 at this point. That's not life-changing money," he said. "What Dave and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It's sustainability for these people, and I think that's the thing you gravitate toward the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out, because it's obviously shown that's not going to be the way they're going to do it."

The quarterback slammed politicians' Wuhan coronavirus restrictions, especially when those making the rules can't follow them.

"I mean, they put these rules in place. They're not even following their own rules. How many people have gotten caught? 'Don't travel. Don't leave the state.' Oh, here's so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here's so-and-so at a salon. 'Don't eat out at a restaurant unless you're wearing a mask and separate.' Oh, here's a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person," he said, referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"It's like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point," Rodgers said.

Instead of relying on the government to get Americans through the pandemic, funds like the ones Portnoy established and those who donate are doing more good, the football star explained. He said a name and face is being put to the names and businesses – many of whom have been around for decades – that are struggling. That was what motivated him to make the donation.

"It's really a call to action to those of us who can donate. Let's donate. Let's help our brothers and our sisters out because these are our people. We're all we got," Rodgers said.

"The government is probably, at this point, not gonna get you," he explained. "We've seen them draw up a 500 page bill and millions, in some case, trillions of dollars going to other countries. It's not like they're keeping the money here on the home front."

Host Pat McAfee corrected Rodgers, saying the amount of money that has gone to other nations is In the trillions of dollars.



