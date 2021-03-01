Border Patrol Agents Act Swiftly to Save an Unresponsive Illegal Alien

Border Patrol agents stationed along the United States-Mexico border rarely receive the credit they deserve. Even though they protect our border, they also work to save people who are left in the desert in the middle of summer or suffer from hypothermia during winter.
Their lives are put in greater danger as the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic continues. Despite that, they continue to take life-saving measures to protect human life and the United States.
That's exactly what happened when Border Patrol agents in the northwest Laredo, Texas sector sprung into action to save an unresponsive 61-year-old Salvadorian woman who attempted to illegally cross from Mexico into the United States.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were dispatched to the Rio Grande River after reports of several individuals attempting to cross into America.
Once agents and EMTs arrived on the scene they discovered an unresponsive 61-year-old Saldovarian woman suffering from hypothermia. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she received medical treatment over the course of four days.
The illegal alien was released to Border Patrol after being discharged from the hospital.
“Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents continue to provide aid to those in need,” Laredo Sector officials said in a statement. “Their training and skills go beyond enforcement of immigration laws and also include life-saving techniques.”
Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak praised the agents and EMTs on Twitter.
Proud of the swift lifesaving actions taken by our #USBP Laredo North agents and EMT’s in the rescue of this woman from the Rio Grande River. #savinglives #HonorFirst https://t.co/nQVoroQSdu— Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 25, 2021