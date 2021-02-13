ted cruz

Cruz Reveals the Savage (and Hilarious) Questions Senators Had for Impeachment Witnesses

 @eb454
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 1:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Poo

After the Senate voted on Saturday to subpoena witnesses in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a list of questions senators had about impeachment.

Cruz offered a couple questions he has, specifically for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. He said the questions should be brought forth if Democrats decide to subpoena Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) over an alleged conversation she had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). 

Cruz further explained his thoughts on witnesses and who should be called if Democrats decide to 

"If we do call witnesses, it's not going to be one-sided. It's not going to be only the House managers get witnesses and President Trump doesn't get witnesses," he said. 

One of the main ones he believes is crucial is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). According to the Texas senator, Pelosi has insight into security decisions that impacted the riots.

"Pelosi can testify as to when she knew about the threats on the Capitol, what she knew specifically, and in particular, she can testify – we heard already that the House Sergeant-at-Arms turned down National Guard protection for the Capitol on Jan. 6 because 'the optics.' And I think Speaker Pelosi can testify as to whether she made a decision based on optics, based on politics, not to have additional protection at the Capitol to prevent the terrorist attack that played out," Cruz said. 

He said he still believes witnesses are unnecessary but if Democrats "open Pandora's box," things will go south for them.

Most Popular