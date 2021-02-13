Cruz Reveals the Savage (and Hilarious) Questions Senators Had for Impeachment Witnesses

After the Senate voted on Saturday to subpoena witnesses in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a list of questions senators had about impeachment.

Thread: Chaos at the impeachment trial.



Dems had agreed to know witnesses, then House Managers changed their mind this morning.



Schumer blindsided. Pandemonium. They’re negotiating now to figure out next steps. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

2/x While we’re waiting to figure out what’s next, I thought I’d share some of the Qs in the pile that DIDN’T make the cut to be asked yesterday. (These are all real, from various senators, who will remain anonymous.) — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

3/x Q1: “Where’s the short, fat guy?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

4/x Q2: “Can we build the Keystone Pipeline if we add Hunter Biden to the board?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

5/x Q3: “To Manager Swalwell: Tell us about Fang Fang.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

6/x Q4: “(generic) Have any of the House Managers had sexual relations with a Chinese communist spy? Please explain.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

7/x Q5: “If we put him in a burlap sack & throw him in the river, and he does not float, must we convict?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

Cruz offered a couple questions he has, specifically for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. He said the questions should be brought forth if Democrats decide to subpoena Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) over an alleged conversation she had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

If the House Managers call Rep Herrera Beutler as a witness, the first witness Trump’s lawyers should call is Nancy Pelosi. Several Qs she should answer:



What did you know about threats to the Capitol?



When?



Did you turn down national guard because of “optics”? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

2/x Another defense witness who would certainly be relevant:



DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 13, 2021

Cruz further explained his thoughts on witnesses and who should be called if Democrats decide to

"If we do call witnesses, it's not going to be one-sided. It's not going to be only the House managers get witnesses and President Trump doesn't get witnesses," he said.

One of the main ones he believes is crucial is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). According to the Texas senator, Pelosi has insight into security decisions that impacted the riots.

"Pelosi can testify as to when she knew about the threats on the Capitol, what she knew specifically, and in particular, she can testify – we heard already that the House Sergeant-at-Arms turned down National Guard protection for the Capitol on Jan. 6 because 'the optics.' And I think Speaker Pelosi can testify as to whether she made a decision based on optics, based on politics, not to have additional protection at the Capitol to prevent the terrorist attack that played out," Cruz said.

He said he still believes witnesses are unnecessary but if Democrats "open Pandora's box," things will go south for them.