BREAKING: Senate Votes to Subpoena Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

The United States Senate on Saturday voted 55 to 45 to subpoena witnesses in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) originally voted against the subpoenas but, as the roll call was being read, he changed his mind and voted in favor of the motion.

The vote comes after breaking news on Friday night. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) recounted an alleged conversation she had with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Herrera Beutler claims McCarthy recounted a conversation he had with President Trump during the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol. McCarthy allegedly told Trump to "call off" the riots but Trump declined, saying those causing the riots were not his supporters. The president allegedly believed the rioters were members of Antifa.

"Needless to say, this is an additional, critical piece of corroborating evidence further confirming the charges before you, as well as the president's willful dereliction of duty," lead impeachment manager Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on Saturday. "For that reason, and because this is the proper time to do so under the [Senate impeachment rules], we would like the opportunity to subpoena congresswoman Herrera [Beutler] regarding her communications with [Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy] and to subpoena her contemporaneous notes."

Herrera Beutler was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump. She cited the conversation she had with McCarthy as one of the main reasons, along with the president repeatedly claiming the election was stolen.

The five Republicans joining Democrats include Graham, Lisa Murkowski (AK), Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT) and Ben Sasse (NE).