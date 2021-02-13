Donald Trump

BREAKING: Senate Votes to Acquit President Trump on Article of Impeachment for 'Inciting an Insurrection'

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 3:42 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Senate Votes to Acquit President Trump on Article of Impeachment for 'Inciting an Insurrection'

Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The United States Senate on Saturday voted 57 to 43 to acquit former President Donald Trump on one article of impeachment, for "inciting an insurrection." Republicans, with the exception of Sens. Bill Cassidy (LA), Susan Collins (ME), Richard Burr (NC), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Mitt Romney (UT), Ben Sasse (NE) and Pat Toomey (PA) voted to acquit the president. The Senate needed 67 votes to convict the president.

The news comes after debate over whether or not to hear witnesses in relation to the Jan. 6th riot at the United States Capitol. House impeachment manager Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) made the case that Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) was subpoenaed over a breaking news story that came out Friday night.

Herrera Beutler said the minority leader allegedly recounted a conversation he had with President Trump. According to Herrera Beutler, McCarthy allegedly told Trump to "call off" the riots at the Capitol. The president allegedly said it wasn't his supporters who caused the chaos and violence at the Capitol.

"Needless to say, this is an additional, critical piece of corroborating evidence further confirming the charges before you, as well as the president's willful dereliction of duty," Raskin said before the vote on witnesses. "For that reason, and because this is the proper time to do so under the [Senate impeachment rules], we would like the opportunity to subpoena congresswoman Herrera [Beutler] regarding her communications with [Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy] and to subpoena her contemporaneous notes."

The Senate voted 55 to 45 to subpoena witnesses. After breaking for an hour, an agreement was struck. Impeachment managers and Trump's defense team agreed to forgo witnesses and instead submit Herrera Beutler's statement into evidence as hearsay. It was believed that the White House put in a call to forgo witnesses, although sources told various media outlets that was not the case.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made waves when he suddenly changed his vote to call for witnesses. 

"Mr. President," Graham said to Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy. "I'd like to change my vote to 'aye.'"

Graham explained in a Twitter thread that he voted to bring in witnesses because if Democrats want to call witnesses, then he's "going to insist we have multiple witnesses."

Former senior adviser to the president, Jason Miller, said the Trump team was armed and ready with more than 300 witnesses to subpoena.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
President Trump Responds to Impeachment Acquittal
Katie Pavlich

Cruz Reveals the Savage (and Hilarious) Questions Senators Had for Impeachment Witnesses
Beth Baumann

Meghan McCain Sounds Off On The Lincoln Project
VIP
Beth Baumann
And With That Key Resignation, The Lincoln Project Is Over
Matt Vespa

Graham Explains His Last-minute Decision to Change His Vote In Favor of Impeachment Witnesses
Beth Baumann

Herrera Beutler's Alleged Conversation with Leader McCarthy Becomes the Focal Point of the Impeachment Trial
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular