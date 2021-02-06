The White House Confirms Hunter Biden Is Still Involved In Shady Chinese Business Dealings

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed that Hunter Biden still holds a 10 percent business stake in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Bohai Harvest RST (BHR Partners).

According to the press secretary, Hunter is still working to "unwind his investment," something the Biden administration said was taking place back in December.

“He has been working to unwind his investment but I would certainly point you — he’s a private citizen — I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update,” Psaki said.

BHR is responsible for $2.1 billion in assets and is the primary backer is the Bank of China, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Hunter Biden's attorney, George Mesires, said in October 2019 that his client had not received any profits from the venture. Hunter's laptop, however, contains documents showing he was expected to receive payments "in a couple of years," which would be right about now, The Daily Caller noted.

In fact, former Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and former Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) previously launched an investigation into this matter. Grassley and Johnson wanted to know whether or not the Obama administration approved the transaction that launched BHR, which benefited Biden, as well as former Secretary of State John Kerry's stepson, Christopher Heinz.

Remember, when Joe Biden was running for president, he said none of his family members or those in the White House would be involved in international business dealings.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” Joe Biden said during a stop in Iowa. “Period. Period. End of story.”

It looks like Biden is failing to deliver on another campaign promise.