WATCH: Rep. Kinzinger Pats Himself on the Back for Standing Up to Trump

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) completed a victory lap on MSNBC on Sunday for deciding to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. According to Kinzinger, part of the Republican Party's problem is members refuse to distance themselves from Trump in the same way that he did.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd showed Kinzinger a picture of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) standing side-by-side President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. According to Todd, this was a way for McCarthy to rush to Trump's side to say he stands with him.