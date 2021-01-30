PETA Is Now Taking Issue with Animal Names Being Used as Verbal Insults

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now telling people to rethink what words they use when coming up with verbal insults. According to the animal rights organization, "using animals as insults perpetuates speciesism" (whatever that means).

The far-left group says calling a person an animal name "reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them." And, apparently calling someone a "chicken" or a "pig" somehow "normalizes violence against other animals."