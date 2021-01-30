PETA
PETA Is Now Taking Issue with Animal Names Being Used as Verbal Insults

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 3:00 PM
PETA Is Now Taking Issue with Animal Names Being Used as Verbal Insults

Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now telling people to rethink what words they use when coming up with verbal insults. According to the animal rights organization, "using animals as insults perpetuates speciesism" (whatever that means).

The far-left group says calling a person an animal name "reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them." And, apparently calling someone a "chicken" or a "pig" somehow "normalizes violence against other animals." 

But, don't worry. The organization has created a chart to help people be more "inclusive" instead of "oppressing" animals.

PETA used pigs and snakes as examples and explained their perception verses the animals' reality. 

The world has a lot of issues right now, including the pandemic. The last thing on people's minds is whether or not the chicken they're about to eat was "oppressed" when they were compared to a person acting like a chicken.

