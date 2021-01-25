Here's the New Office Trump Will Hold

Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced the launch of his official post-presidency office, which will be headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to an announcement from the "Office of the Former President," the office will handle all of Trump's "correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism."

The announcement comes after the House of Representatives formally sent over the article of impeachment for "inciting an insurrection" to the United States Senate. The post-presidency impeachment trial is set to begin on Feb. 8.

One of Trump's key advisors, Jason Miller, said the former president plans to focus on election integrity in the coming months.

According to Miller, Trump wants to focus on voter integrity but that work will never take place in Washington, D.C. because Democrats don't believe there is a threat to America's elections. Instead, Trump is likely to work with individual states and state legislatures to create reforms.

"As we saw, an important thing to keep in mind, so much of our debate between the election and up until a couple weeks ago was over these Article 2 abuses and the Constitution, where only the state legislatures can actually go and set" the rules for mail-in voting, Miller explained.

"This is something we're going to start ramping up, not immediately. We'll give them a little bit of a transition period but this is critical and we have to do it," the advisor explained.