BREAKING: Article of Impeachment Against Trump Arrives In the Senate

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:45 PM
Source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

The House of Representatives on Monday transferred the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the United States. The article is for "inciting an insurrection" at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lead Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD) read the article out loud in the Senate. 

"Tonight, we have delivered the Article of Impeachment against Donald John Trump, former President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors against the United States. The nine Impeachment Managers appointed by the House of Representatives will present overwhelming evidence of the facts of former President Trump's incitement of the violent insurrection that took place in and around the Capitol on January 6, 2021," Raskin said in a statement following the delivery.

The House passed the article of impeachment in the last few days of President Trump's presidency. Since then, President Joe Biden was sworn into office. 

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), will preside over the trial instead of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The reason is because President Trump is no longer in office. It's important to note that Leahy previously voted to convict President Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Most Popular