Key Advisor Reveals Trump's Post-Presidency Plans

Now that President Donald Trump has left the White House, many Americans are wondering what he plans to do next. There have been rumors about him starting a new political party, known as the Patriot Party. But, according to one of his key advisors, Jason Miller, Trump plans to focus on something bigger and far more important: election integrity.

Just one day after boarding Air Force One with the Trump family on their venture from Washington, D.C. to Mar-a-Lago, Miller told "Just the News AM" that the former president has a couple of goals over the next few years, including "winning back the House and the Senate for Republicans in 2022 to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness."

"You're also going to see him emerge as the nation's leader on ballot and voting integrity," he said.

According to Miller, Trump wants to focus on voter integrity but that work will never take place in Washington, D.C. because Democrats don't believe there is a threat to America's elections. Instead, Trump is likely to work with individual states and state legislatures to create reforms.

"As we saw, an important thing to keep in mind, so much of our debate between the election and up until a couple weeks ago was over these Article 2 abuses and the Constitution, where only the state legislatures can actually go and set" the rules for mail-in voting, Miller explained.

"This is something we're going to start ramping up, not immediately. We'll give them a little bit of a transition period but this is critical and we have to do it," he said.

Even though President Biden has come out in full swing with executive orders since he took office on Wednesday, Miller said Republicans could do things legislatively to counteract his measures, but it's highly unlikely.

"A number of things could be done legislatively but I think President Trump also looks at Capitol Hill and realizes Democrats are in charge of both the House and the Senate and, quite frankly though, even if we had Republicans controlling much of this, they might go to block some of these things. We see how the D.C. insiders are just slow to move," he explained. "I mean, how many years did Republicans sit there and do nothing about Section 230 abuses? How many years did Republicans sit there on Capitol Hill, even though we had both the House and the Senate, and never did anything about the spying and cheating that we saw from President Obama and his administration, everything he did in the transition in 2016 when Joe Biden was screaming, 'Logan Act' and all the abuses we saw Susan Rice and all the other things. Republicans never got to the bottom of that."



