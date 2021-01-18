Michigan

Here's the Protective Equipment the Michigan AG Is Telling All State Legislators to Invest In

Source: Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has urged legislators in the Great Lakes State to purchase a number of protective equipment, like kevlar vests, from Army surplus stores. She made the recommendation after the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and a warning from the FBI that Inauguration Day attacks could take place at state capitals.

"Of course I was horrified but there was a part of me that wasn't actually surprised because I've seen the threats of domestic terrorism in our own state," Nessel said during a segment on "60 Minutes."

Nessel pointed to the attempted assassination plot on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Those who attempted to take her out were upset that she locked down the state to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. A number of protestors also showed up to the state capital to protest her lockdown orders, something Nessel believes fueled the Jan. 6 attack.

"A lot of these individuals saw what happened in Lansing, Michigan last April and decided they might be able to do the exact same thing in Washington, D.C. and, it turns out, they were right," she said.

"I have recommended to the legislators that I know that they go to an Army store and purchase kevlar vests, purchase helmets, perhaps gas masks. And these are the kinds of items now that our state legislators are having to purchase just to provide some sense of security to themselves so they can feel at least a little bit safer while they're in session."

