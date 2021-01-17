Here's When Kamala Harris Will Resign From the Senate

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday. The Biden administration will officially begin at 12:01 p.m. eastern time.

As the Trump administration winds down, a bigger question looms: when will Harris resign from her seat in the United States Senate? We know she refused to resign until Congress certified the election results. She wanted to make sure her Senate seat was safe as a fallback plan in case President Trump's legal challenges were victorious.