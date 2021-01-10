Donald Trump
VIP

Kirstie Alley Claps Back at Big Tech Censorship

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Kirstie Alley Claps Back at Big Tech Censorship

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Actress Kirstie Alley slammed Twitter for their decision to permanently ban President Donald Trump. Alley pointed out that Democrats have been allowed to stay on the social media site despite making inflammatory comments.

The actress asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey why people who incited riots last week weren't permanently suspended by the company.

She even went so far as to ask President-elect Joe Biden what his thoughts were on Big Tech's censorship.

She reminded her more than one million followers that if the president of the United States and other high-profile people can be censored, anyone can, including Democrats.

Alley took things one step further and reminded Americans about the rioting that took place across the country this summer. 

Alley is right. Once they come after one of us, they come after all of us. Big Tech has decided to censor half the country's thoughts and opinions simply because they disagree with it. No one should be inciting violence or rioting. It doesn't matter what political affiliation a person has. Sadly, the litmus test won't be applied across the board.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
What's Happening to a Public School Teacher Who Attended the D.C. Protest Should Worry Us All
Bronson Stocking

Nunes Calls on DOJ, FBI to Launch RICO Investigation Over Parler
Beth Baumann
Florida Nurse Accused of Stealing More Than $400K in Coronavirus Relief Funds
VIP
Bronson Stocking
Jonathan Turley Issues a Warning to Democrats About Impeachment 2.0
Beth Baumann
State Legislator Who Attended Capitol Riot Resigns Following Arrest
Bronson Stocking
Congressional Democrats Had an Opportunity to Formally Condemn Mob Violence. They Squandered It.
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular