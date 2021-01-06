Dems Call on Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment to Oust Trump From Office

As chaos continues to unfold on Capitol Hill, a handful of Democrats have said they believe Vice President Mike Pence Should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, the Vice President, along with members of Congress, can impeach and remove the sitting President of the United States. That is what Democrats are hoping will happen.

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.



Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

These are the Democrats that, once again, want Trump impeached:

What's remarkable is Rep. Gwen Moore actually believes Congress can get Trump impeached before January 20th.

A woman is dead! The U.S. Capitol is under siege. Peaceful transfer of power has been disrupted.



Trump has incited this chaos & violence. The 25th amendment must be invoked. If not, Congress must impeach & convict Trump.



13 days is far too long for Trump to remain in office. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.



This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

Impeach Donald Trump. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 6, 2021

I don’t say this lightly.



Trump incited what occurred today and tried to overturn a free and fair Presidential election.



Trump and his allies must be held accountable for sedition, treason and inciting violence.



I voted to impeach him once before, and I would do it again. — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) January 6, 2021

This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 6, 2021

Others, like Alexander Vindman and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were in agreement.

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

In the halls of Congress, the White House & the capital’s most stately buildings, senior leaders must already be considering the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the President or once again impeach him for his most heinous high crimes and misdemeanors. Right matters! — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) January 6, 2021

And, don't you worry. Articles of Impeachment are imminent. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is already drafting them.