Donald Trump

Dems Call on Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment to Oust Trump From Office

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 6:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucc

As chaos continues to unfold on Capitol Hill, a handful of Democrats have said they believe Vice President Mike Pence Should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. 

Under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, the Vice President, along with members of Congress, can impeach and remove the sitting President of the United States. That is what Democrats are hoping will happen.

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.
     
Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

These are the Democrats that, once again, want Trump impeached:

What's remarkable is Rep. Gwen Moore actually believes Congress can get Trump impeached before January 20th.

Others, like Alexander Vindman and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were in agreement.

And, don't you worry. Articles of Impeachment are imminent. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is already drafting them. 

