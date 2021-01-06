Ilhan Omar Drawing Up New Impeachment Articles Following Breach of U.S. Capitol

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.

"I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment," Omar tweeted. "Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

In a subsequent tweet, the Minnesota congresswoman told her followers to rest assured that Congress will continue its work and "not let our Constitution be trampled on by a mob and threaten by a tyrant. Democracy will prevail."

Omar's quest to impeach President Trump isn't new. In Dec. 2019, Omar voted in favor of two Articles of Impeachment against the president.

"Today, we in the United States House of Representatives fulfill our Constitutional responsibility," Omar said in a statement at the time. "Today, we vote to restore balance to our democracy—by voting to impeach the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump."

Omar's latest call for Trump's impeachment comes after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday during a joint session of Congress that was convened to officially count votes from the electoral college.