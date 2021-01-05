WATCH: Joy Behar Has a Vile Take on Meghan McCain Being Back From Maternity Leave

Things got heated on Tuesday's episode of "The View" when co-host Joy Behar trashed her colleague, Meghan McCain, for offering a different point of view than the rest of the cast. The comments came when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked whether or not two parties are working for America.

"I was posing the question, whether you think there should be more than two parties, Democrats and Republicans, because you have conservatives and then you have the Trumpians and, to me, you also have extremists, which are kind of like what the Tea Party was to me, which is what sort of the extreme Trumpian feels like," Goldberg explained. "So is it really time for us to start really slicing this up?"