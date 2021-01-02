Chuck Schumer

Here Are the Dems Having a Fit Over Cruz's Plans to Challenge the Election Results

Jan 02, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Democrats lined up to rebuke Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his newly-announced coalition of GOP senators that plan to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

The group is calling for a "10-day audit" of the results after "unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities."

“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes," the coalition said in a statement.

According to Democrats, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated his position multiple times on Saturday:

Failed presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar said Republicans need to "get a grip" because the election results have been "certified." 

What Klobuchar fails to mention, however, is that once the states certify their election results it then goes to Congress. Congress then decides whether or not to certify the results. In order for the results to be challenged, one congressman and one senator must step forward. So far we have 13 senators – including Cruz's coalition plus Sen. Josh Hawley – and roughly 140 members in the House of Representatives. That threshold will be met.

Of course, Richard Blumenthal slammed the move, calling it a "pathetic, opportunistic stunt" that is "unconscionable."

Twice failed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders vowed to keep Republicans from being successful at "undermin[ing] American democracy."

Interestingly enough, Wisconsin's own Tammy Baldwin chimed in, saying the Badger State engaged in a "fair election." It is like she magically forgot that Wisconsin repeatedly changed its absentee voting requirements and deadlines.

But the dumbest tweet in the saga goes to Connecticut's Chris Murphy. According to the senator, there's no election fraud commission. 

He must have missed Cruz's memo. Cruz never said a commission already existed. He said his colleagues should establish one. But that is what happens when politicians fail to actually read what they are upset about.

Of course, members of the House had to throw in their two cents. Progressive darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the GOP senators' actions as an "incredibly dangerous precedent."

Another member of the Squad, Rashida Tlaib, named a handful of battleground states that have been certified. 

"It's over," the congresswoman concluded.

What is amazing is that Eric Swalwell made a list of so-called "enemies of democracy," which included the list of Republican senators who joined Cruz. Pretty rich considering Swalwell was caught sleeping with a Chinese spy.

At the end of the day, each individual senator and congressman needs to represent their constituents. If a majority of their constituents feel the election was rigged and voting irregularities were not thoroughly investigated, then they owe it to the people they represent to speak out. Sitting there, acting spineless is not what some Americans want from their representatives. 

Calling into question things that do not pass the smell test does not "derail democracy." If anything, it protects our republic and the sacred act of voting.

